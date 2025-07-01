Open-book test: The art of dealing with Trump the deal-maker

This captures his approach to deal-making. He seems able to ‘smell’ weakness in an opponent and press it to his advantage, like he did with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he pried open the UK agri market for US exports in the US-UK trade deal with little offered in return. He also displays respect for opponents who fight back and show strength. An example of this is his relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose intransigence in peace talks with Ukraine Trump seems to have accepted.