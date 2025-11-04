Trump’s nuclear testing threat could unravel decades of global restraint—and hand China an advantage
Summary
America’s return to nuclear testing may sound like a geopolitical tactic, but it risks taking apart decades of global restraint. Far from strengthening America, it could set off a chain reaction that sees China make bigger advances and leaves the world even more vulnerable.
Just as nuclear war, in all its sheer insanity, has returned to Hollywood and public attention, the leaders of the world’s two atomic superpowers seem to be doing their best to worsen the jitters.
