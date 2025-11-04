Between 1945 and 1992, the US tested by far the most warheads, a total of 1,030 (not counting the ones dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki) out of 2,056. So it has the most data about the physics of fission, which it can feed into its state-of-the-art algorithms to design new warheads, which then don’t need testing. Russia also has a lot of data (from 715 Soviet tests), but lags in crunching power. China, by contrast, only has data from 45 tests, but computing prowess that is at least equal to America’s.