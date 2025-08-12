Mint Quick Edit |Trump’s chip export levy: Statism’s gain is America’s loss
A bizarre deal with AI chipmakers AMD and Nvidia on chips shipped to China reveals a White House in extractive mode, never mind what it does to business liberty or means for the US.
Donald Trump’s transactional approach is known all too well, but his latest give-and-take arrangement has taken state interference in business to an all new level. The US government has reportedly got Nvidia and AMD to agree to parting with 15% of their revenue from the sale of certain chips to China.