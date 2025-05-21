Remittance tax: An idea that America should axe
SummaryThe Trump administration’s proposed 5% levy on outward remittances by non-Americans isn’t just unfair, it would be a lose-lose for India and the US. Washington must think about how liberal flows of money serve the US economy.
The Donald Trump administration proposes to levy a tax of 5% on outward remittances from the US by non-Americans. This is problematic on several counts. Not only is it regressive from a financial freedom point of view, such a tax smacks of discrimination, as it places one group above others in a matter where the origin of a person should have no role to play.