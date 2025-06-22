There we go again: Will America ever rid itself of its Pakistan delusions?
US President Trump may have flattered Pakistan’s General Asim Munir into tactical utility as it joins Israel’s conflict with Iran. While India must stay alert to any Rawalpindi misadventure, these developments don’t alter New Delhi’s long-term strategic calculus.
In the arena of global diplomacy, where visible gestures are often decoys and true intentions remain hidden, last week’s overture of US President Donald Trump towards Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, needs to be understood not as a standalone event, but in the context of America’s weekend strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities: i.e., as part of a calculated manoeuvre rooted in both expediency and ignorance.