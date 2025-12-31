The Indo-Pacific in 2025 was marked by transition and adaptation. It was buffetted by US unpredictability and Chinese assertiveness. Yet, it demonstrated greater agency than at any point in the past decade.
Trump's 2025 shake-up of the world order has put the Indo-Pacific balance of power back in play
SummaryThe regional order is witnessing a shift as Asian countries hedge their geo-strategic interests against mixed signals from the US on its role as a security assurer by forging new deterrents and ties. India has also deepened its engagement with Southeast Asia, reflecting a proactive approach.
