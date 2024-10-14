Opinion
RBI needs scenario planning as new risks loom on the external horizon
Summary
- India’s central bank needs scenario planning for exposure to the risk of a global currency war should Donald Trump win the US presidency. RBI has been accused of manipulation before and it’s best to keep a defence plan ready in case the rupee ends up as a target.
As of 4 October, India had foreign exchange reserves of $701.2 billion, a slight dip from late September, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold some dollars to steady the rupee, but almost $54.8 billion more than at the start of 2024-25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more