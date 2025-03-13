Trump reciprocal tariffs: Here’s the best-case scenario for India
Summary
- As Trump’s reciprocal tariffs approach, three alternate scenarios may unfold: a full-blown trade war, a comprehensive India-US deal or a clutch of negotiated sectoral compromises. We need a combination of the last two.
The US-India economic partnership is the envy of many. But our joint mission of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 stands on shaky ground. US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy, due to come into effect on 2 April, has upset global markets and will strain our trade relations. India must keep its eyes wide open at this time of heightened global uncertainty and consider three scenarios that may unfold.