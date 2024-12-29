Trump’s ascendancy may spell bad news for consumer protections in the US
Summary
- The financial sector’s discomfort with protective measures may find sympathetic ears in the White House. The Obama set-up Consumer Finance Protection Bureau may even face the axe.
As the weeks tick down on the Biden presidency, the administration has been trying to drive through a slew of consumer-finance protections. The new rules, including caps on credit card late fees, would add to some achievements notched on behalf of American consumers, including tighter rules on banking fees and buy-now-pay-later deals.