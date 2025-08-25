Mint Quick Edit | US envoy Gor’s brief is a puzzle
Summary
Trump has named Sergio Gor as America’s next ambassador to India amid strained bilateral relations. Will this improve or worsen ties? It’s an important question of long-horizon geopolitics.
With Donald Trump, it’s hard to tell what he truly thinks. So it’s understandable that his naming of Sergio Gor, director of the Presidential Personnel Office who is considered a close aide, as the US ambassador to India has been received with mixed feelings.
