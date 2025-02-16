Anarchy or autocracy: What exactly is the Trump presidency aiming for?
Summary
- Are the Trump administration’s actions meant to sow anarchy in the US and abroad? Or is autocratic rule delivered by state capture the real goal?
In less than a month, the Trump administration in the US has taken actions that could fill this column for a year. Presidential orders with massive implications have come at dizzying speed. The Democrats and the rest of the world seem shell shocked. Is this the anarchy and arbitrariness of a Caligula or Nero, or are these the opening salvoes of an authoritarian attempt at state capture?