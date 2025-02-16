Anarchy or autocracy: What exactly is the Trump presidency aiming for?

What is the purpose of all this? If it is winning US mid-term elections in 2026, it isn’t clear that any of these actions will help either his core voters or swing voters who actually decide elections. The trade war he has initiated can only reduce global and US economic activity and raise prices in the US, with likely job losses. Meanwhile, overt racism will repel the few minorities who were willing to give Trump and Republicans a chance. Blatant land grabs, should they occur, will only undermine the international system and its institutions but translate into few new votes.