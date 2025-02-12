Self-harm alert: Trump’s ‘man of steel’ ambitions will make America grate again
Summary
- Perceptions of trade being a zero-sum game need to be dispelled. The US must learn from history: Metal tariffs will injure the US as well as its allies
If you want to reduce international trade and foreign relations to chest-beating displays of dominance, sooner or later you’re going to end up fighting about steel. Hard, unbending, corrosion-resistant and essential to making macho artefacts like skyscrapers, cars and armaments, the metal is associated with images of strength. US President Donald Trump echoed that imagery in a photoshopped image last year showing himself as Superman, the ‘Man of Steel,’ on his Truth Social account.