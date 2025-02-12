Self-harm alert: Trump’s ‘man of steel’ ambitions will make America grate again

This trade isn’t, as Trump appears to believe, some global zero-sum game, but a crucial aspect of maintaining profitable industries across a range of allies. The US and Canadian aluminium sectors, in particular, operate as a more or less integrated single industry: Canada uses its cheap and clean hydro power to smelt new metal and become the world’s biggest exporter of freshly-smelted ingots, while the US employs its vast consumer market to be the biggest exporter of scrap for recycled aluminium, which supplies about a third of global demand.