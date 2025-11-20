From coffee to tomatoes: How Trump’s tariff U-turn is an admission that his trade strategy backfired
Tariffs on everything from coffee to tomatoes were supposed to make America stronger. Instead, they’ve fuelled inflation, angered voters and pushed Trump into an awkward U-turn. His latest rollback hints at a larger reckoning with a trade strategy that was flawed from the start.
Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump rolled out a carpet bombing approach to global trade: Tariff every country and every product, and don’t worry about collateral damage. The administration launched the policy under the aegis of a ‘national security’ emergency, but it cast a net so wide that it encompassed coffee, Christmas toys and running shoes. What could go wrong?