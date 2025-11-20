That doesn’t mean that a determined Trump administration can’t forge ahead with tariffs some other way, but it would be forced to go through more rigorous procedures. Under one scenario, his team could launch investigations on an industry-by-industry basis. In another, they could coerce Congress into acting. All in all, while tariffs may remain higher than we’re used to, that process could produce an outcome that at least has some semblance of a strategy behind it. At the moment, we can’t even say that.