Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Tariff opponents must speak up
Summary
- Dissent has arisen within the Trump camp over the harsh levies unveiled by Trump, even as prominent leaders express worries. Shouldn’t India speak frankly too?
Fissures are starting to appear in Donald Trump’s camp over his use of sweeping tariffs, even as prominent leaders from the world of business and finance voice protests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more