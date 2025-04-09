Mint Quick Edit | Tariff opponents must speak up

Fissures are starting to appear in Donald Trump’s camp over his use of sweeping tariffs , even as prominent leaders from the world of business and finance voice protests.

Market crashes around the world in response to the US president’s harsh levies, it seems, have been the trigger.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Republican Senator Ted Cruz and even Elon Musk are among those who have expressed qualms over what the White House unveiled on 2 April.

While Team Trump has been defending tariffs as being good for America over the long haul, it is by no means clear that US interests will eventually be served. It is simply a gamble, one that needs to be called off. The sooner Americans make this clear to Trump, the better it will be for the world.

As for India’s position, although there may be a few gains to be made here and there, the country must look beyond the immediate fallout. If the US wager goes wrong, and the odds of its success are looking poor, the world could be staring at a grand shift in global power long before its time. If India is to play the role of an earnest strategic partner of the US, then it should speak frankly too. There’s too much at stake for everyone.