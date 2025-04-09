Mint Quick Edit | Tariff opponents must speak up

As for India’s position, although there may be a few gains to be made here and there, the country must look beyond the immediate fallout. If the US wager goes wrong, and the odds of its success are looking poor, the world could be staring at a grand shift in global power long before its time. If India is to play the role of an earnest strategic partner of the US, then it should speak frankly too. There’s too much at stake for everyone.