Trump’s tariff drama is playing out as a tragicomedy in three acts
Narayan Ramachandran 4 min read 11 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
As the plot thickens and theatrics get more dramatic, it has all the elements of a five-act play. It’s a drama that seems headed for deep pathos and a tragic end, even if that’s not how its protagonist in the White House sees it.
American President Donald Trump’s tariff drama is a play in five acts. As students of theatre will know, five-act plays were the norm until the 18th century. Roman playwrights Seneca and Horace wrote five-act plays with musical interludes.
