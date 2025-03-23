Nitin Pai: Trump’s tariffs serve political ends even if they lack economic logic

It is important for policymakers, economists and analysts in India to understand this. Trump has indicated that if a recession is the price the US has to pay to make America great again, then he is willing to pay it. It is riskier to believe that he will act ‘rationally’ and prevent a recession than to proceed with the assumption that he doesn’t care at this time about market indices and quarterly GDP numbers. His political goals are likely to change in the future when he feels the political consequences of his economic decisions. We will then have to respond accordingly.