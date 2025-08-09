Mint Snapview: India must flex its digital-market muscle to counter Trump tariffs
Pankaj Mishra 5 min read 09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
India’s openness is the prize. We act as if this makes us vulnerable; in reality, it makes us indispensable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Yesterday, on the Vande Bharat Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru, I watched a fellow passenger—a young woman in her late twenties, working at a financial global capability centre (GCC) in the city—hunched over her laptop, feverishly using GPT-5 barely hours after its midnight release.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story