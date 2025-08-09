It doesn’t stop with consumer use. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram, American and European multinationals have quietly concentrated 40-50% of their global engineering, R&D, and operational headcount inside Indian GCCs. Nvidia’s CEO admits nearly half of its R&D staff is here. Cisco calls India its “second global headquarters". JPMorgan’s Indian offices are among its largest globally. This is not outsourcing in the 1990s sense—this is embedded capability, built over 25 years, that no other country can replicate quickly.