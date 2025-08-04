Trump’s trade shock: There’s a world beyond those stars and stripes
Frayed trade ties with the US will hurt Indian jobs more than GDP growth. Even as we focus on domestic drivers of India’s economy, let’s look beyond this global rupture of free trade and keep our globalization game flexible.
In his uneven crank-up of import barriers for various countries on flaky logic, US President Donald Trump has pitted the world’s top economy against the free- market theory that drove globalization after the Cold War. His ‘America First’ trade policy may also have tilted Cold War II odds of success—even if slightly—towards its big Asian archrival, China. It’s a daring bet on an economic reset by White House whim.