Trump’s trade shock: There’s a world beyond those stars and stripes

This could shrink if America’s general cost base rises, its producers slouch behind a tariff shield and the dollar loses appeal, even as Asia booms by investing in freer trade for efficiency gains in resource allocation across half the globe. While the US looks likely to retain its dynamism in hot fields of innovation, factory action may elude it. If an integrated East gets an even sharper edge as time rolls on, we may well have to vie for value chains within Asia, which would call for head-on rivalry with Asia’s best, rather than limiting our game to select two-way deals that avoid overlaps in what goes to and fro.