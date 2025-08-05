Trump tariffs: India can afford to offer its exporters a relief package
Fiscally viable measures of support may help India’s US-bound exports sail through Trump’s tariff storm. Here are some tools that can be tweaked and deployed without needing to create a special scheme for the purpose.
US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive can be likened to the covid pandemic for affecting all countries. What sounded bizarre on paper is a reality. Five years after the covid outbreak, the economic disruption caused by one man has been remarkable, marked by whims and contradictions.