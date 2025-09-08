Ajay Shah: Trump’s tariffs are an occasion for India to recommit to global trade
Globalization has served India well and autarky remains a thing of the past. Rather than retreat or retaliate, New Delhi should look for other partners that are firmly committed to globalization.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on a wide range of imports from India, ostensibly a penalty for buying Russian oil, represents another shock to the international trading system—and a sharp reversal of good relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.