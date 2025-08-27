Trump’s latest grumble: India should keep calm and carry on
The US President’s new tariff threat aimed at countries seen to defy US Big Tech interests must not disturb India’s digital legislative agenda. It’s our call. The same goes for a revival of India’s ‘Google tax.’
The Donald Trump administration has notified its extra 25% tariff on merchandise imports from India, set to take effect from 27 August. True to form, the US President also warned of fresh barriers against countries whose taxes, legislation and regulations are seen to target US Big Tech companies.