Trump’s latest grumble: India should keep calm and carry on

Our policy focus should be on relief for those in distress. Rather than offer subsidy support, we should spend scarce resources on ways to boost our competitiveness and target new markets. We need structural changes that would lower the cost of capital for small enterprises that make up a major chunk of Indian industry. A vibrant market for corporate debt could help non-bank lenders fund such units cheaply. An effort to hasten payments to small suppliers of big companies, via an improved Trade Receivables e-Discounting System, would aid them too. What Trump says or does should matter less as we go along.