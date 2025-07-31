Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s tariff post: What should India do?
Trump has declared a 25% tariff on US imports from India, plus a penalty for trade barriers and some purchases that are India’s own business. Time for some frank truth telling.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump made abundant use of capital letters in a message posted on Truth Social to lay out a tariff rate for imports from India, effective from 1 August: 25%. If this does not sound awfully punitive, there was a sting in the tail.