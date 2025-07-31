The long arc of an India-US trade deal could end in a win-win
Summary
Talks have turned complex as Trump seems bent on a one-sided deal that New Delhi may find hard to justify. Playing for extra-time past Trump’s 1 August bilateral deal deadline would afford us space to seek concessions that could soften a tariff blow.
The Donald Trump administration’s trade negotiations with US trade partners have picked up pace in recent weeks. Tariff deals have been announced with nearly all major partners: the UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and the EU.
