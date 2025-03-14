Opinion
Truth or dare: Close the deficit in clarity over the impact of Trump’s tariffs
Summary
- The White House has been telling Americans that it’s taxing foreign exporters. However, tariffs hit the poor at home the hardest. America’s trade policy is evidently being packaged for a post-truth world.
Among the fastest to achieve celebrity status in America’s new administration is Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, fielded by President Donald Trump to handle the media. Aged 27, she is the youngest ever to hold this job.
