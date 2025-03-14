Truth or dare: Close the deficit in clarity over the impact of Trump’s tariffs

From a policy perspective, however, we must never lose sight of who ultimately bears the burden of a tax. Its incidence, after all, could differ from its impact, depending on how it’s levied. If it is a direct tax, like charges paid on one’s income, then there’s far less scope for confusion. Its incidence falls squarely on the taxpayer, who is legally responsible for its payment. As this burden cannot be shifted, it directly impacts the payer’s finances. Such taxes are usually progressive, with a rising scale of rates—so that richer folks fork out a larger chunk of their earnings than those who earn less.