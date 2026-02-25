Nothing has more starkly defined US President Donald Trump’s second term than his aggressive and protean application of tariffs. The grounds range from remedying bilateral trade deficits (for the so-called reciprocal tariffs) and curbing engagement with hostile third countries (punitive levies for purchases of Russian oil) to pursuing geopolitical ambitions (the remarkable, if promptly retracted, threat to levy punitive tariffs on the EU for Denmark’s refusal to cede Greenland).
Trump’s tariffs got quashed by America's Supreme Court—but India’s position has strengthened
SummaryA US Supreme Court setback to Donald Trump’s tariff policy has reshuffled the trade deck. New Delhi finds itself better armed now to finalize a deal that can best serve India’s interests, but it must play its cards well.
Nothing has more starkly defined US President Donald Trump’s second term than his aggressive and protean application of tariffs. The grounds range from remedying bilateral trade deficits (for the so-called reciprocal tariffs) and curbing engagement with hostile third countries (punitive levies for purchases of Russian oil) to pursuing geopolitical ambitions (the remarkable, if promptly retracted, threat to levy punitive tariffs on the EU for Denmark’s refusal to cede Greenland).
