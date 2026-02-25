Trump’s tariffs got quashed by America's Supreme Court—but India’s position has strengthened

Of course, the US team will argue that the Supreme Court decision is only a hiccup, that alternative tariff instruments can be found and deployed at will and that therefore detailed negotiations should continue as if nothing has changed. This is true to an extent. But imposing new tariffs on legally justifiable grounds will be more burdensome than the flexible use of IEEPA. Moreover, the US will be keen to demonstrate that it can close trade deals despite the court ruling. Simply put, New Delhi’s bargaining position has improved dramatically overnight.