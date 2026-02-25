Trump’s tariffs got quashed by America's Supreme Court—but India’s position has strengthened

Nothing has more starkly defined US President Donald Trump’s second term than his aggressive and protean application of tariffs. The grounds range from remedying bilateral trade deficits (for the so-called reciprocal tariffs) and curbing engagement with hostile third countries (punitive levies for purchases of Russian oil) to pursuing geopolitical ambitions (the remarkable, if promptly retracted, threat to levy punitive tariffs on the EU for Denmark’s refusal to cede Greenland).