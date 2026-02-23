Does the US Supreme Court verdict that scotched President Donald Trump’s tariffs under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA)—for overstepping his authority to ‘regulate’ trade—offer India a chance to wriggle out of commitments under an Indo-US trade deal in the works?
Most of Trump’s tariffs got turfed out: Does that change the case for a trade deal with the US?
SummaryThe rejection of America’s reciprocal tariffs by its Supreme Court may change Trump’s tariff toolkit but it doesn’t alter India’s need for trade liberalization. Easing imports are in the interest of our own economy. Think of it as a bet on India’s future at a moment of opportunity.
Does the US Supreme Court verdict that scotched President Donald Trump’s tariffs under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA)—for overstepping his authority to ‘regulate’ trade—offer India a chance to wriggle out of commitments under an Indo-US trade deal in the works?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More