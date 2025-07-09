Balance please: Watch the ‘Masala’ pinch of an India-US mini trade deal
As time ticks away for a mini India-US trade deal, New Delhi should resist getting caught in Trump’s tariff trap. He has shown a preference for ‘Masala’ deals: ‘Mutually Agreed Settlements Achieved through Leveraged Arm-twisting.’
World trade has turned into a reality show, with Trump pulling the strings and expecting countries to follow his lead. On 7 July 2025, US President Donald Trump escalated his trade offensive with a flurry of moves on his Truth Social account. He posted tariff notices issued to 14 countries—including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and South Africa—announcing higher duties of 25% to 40% from 1 August.