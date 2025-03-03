India must keep its strategic options open as Trump’s tariffs kick in
Summary
- Trade tensions will multiply even as global value chains (GVCs) are reshaped. An ability to capitalize on GVC shifts will determine whether we emerge stronger in the new global economic order.
The recent wave of tariff announcements by the Trump administration in the US marks a significant shift in global trade dynamics. With 10 percentage points (pp) of additional tariffs on Chinese imports already implemented, and a flurry of additional announcements (25pp additional tariffs on Mexico and Canada, plus additional tariffs on steel and aluminium), there is a lot on the US policy plate.