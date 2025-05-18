Ajit Ranade: Decode Trump’s trade strategy for India’s own game plan
SummaryThe US pause in its tariff war with China sends signals that should serve as inputs for New Delhi’s trade thrust plans. Here’s what a US-China mutual climbdown actually means and what India should do in the context of this development.
The US and China have agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with the former reducing tariffs from 145% to 30% on Chinese imports and the latter cutting them from 125% to 10% on US goods. After the tough talk of US President Donald Trump on ‘Liberation Day,’ this appears to be a climbdown.