Dani Rodrik: Where’s the global resistance to an imperialist America?
Trump has held up a mirror to other countries and the reflection isn’t flattering. Thankfully, it’s not too late for the rest of the world to band together and choose self-confidence over humiliation.
America’s critics have always depicted it as a selfish country that throws its weight around with little regard for others’ well-being. But President Donald Trump’s trade policies have been so misguided, erratic and self-defeating as to make even the most cartoonish such descriptions seem flattering. Still, in a twisted way, his trade follies have laid bare other countries’ failures as well, by forcing them to consider what their responses say about their own intentions and capabilities.