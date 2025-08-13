Dani Rodrik: Where’s the global resistance to an imperialist America?

The dollar is firmly entrenched and the US market remains singularly important. But these advantages are not as strong as they used to be. It would defy political logic and the laws of economic gravity if a country controlling only 15% of the world economy (in terms of purchasing power parity) could dictate the rules of the game to everyone else. Though the rest of the world remains divided, surely everyone has a common interest in repelling Trumpian imperialism and thus in uniting to resist his demands.