Nouriel Roubini: US economic tailwinds will help it overcome tariff headwinds
SummaryAmerica’s strong institutions, zest for innovation and AI-led capex boom will keep its economic growth going, even as Trump is forced to back-track on his policies. The US will survive the Trump shock and thrive again after a period of pain.
Last December, I argued that while some of US President Donald Trump’s policies would be stagflationary (reducing growth and raising inflation), such effects would ultimately be mitigated by four factors: market discipline, an independent US Federal Reserve, the president’s own advisors and the Republicans’ thin majorities in Congress.