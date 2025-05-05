Nouriel Roubini: US economic tailwinds will help it overcome tariff headwinds

If growth goes from 2% to 4% because of technology, that is a major boost. Yet, even draconian trade protections and migration curbs would reduce potential growth by only 50 basis points at most. That is a four-to-one ratio between positives and negatives; technology would trump the tariffs over the medium term. As I recently argued elsewhere, even if Mickey Mouse were president, the US would still be on the way to 4% growth, because US private-sector innovation promises to offset bad policies and erratic policymaking.