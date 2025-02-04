Trump tariffs could hit the eurozone hard: The ECB should ease credit
Summary
- Economic growth has been weak across the eurozone and the balance of risks at this point makes the case for a major rate cut. Recession prevention should be the central bank’s priority.
US President Donald Trump couldn’t have been clearer that the euro area is next in line for tariffs, and if he is going for maximum impact, he will aim for Germany and France. Deutsche Bank analysts estimate it could take between 0.5% and 0.9% off growth—which was only forecast to be barely above 1% in 2025 even without the Trump handicap.