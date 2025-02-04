Trump tariffs could hit the eurozone hard: The ECB should ease credit

Influential German ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel has expressed the view that the neutral rate is between 2 and 3%—in other words, not far from the 2.75% deposit rate. Lagarde has let it be known her view is that it’s much closer to 2%. Who cares? This sort of navel-gazing is the wrong approach—put out the fire first before debating where an unknowable theoretical pinch point might be.