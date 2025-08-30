The headline of this week has been weeks in the making
Elizabeth Roche 5 min read 30 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Donald Trump made good on his threat to impose an additional 25% tariffs on India, taking the total levy to 50%—the steepest among the US's trading partners. Only Brazil comes close.
Of course, there was a flicker of hope that good sense would prevail—that the Donald Trump-led US administration would desist from imposing an additional 25% tariff on India for buying discounted oil from Russia, over and above the 25% already levied on Indian exports for valuing its farmers’ interests.
