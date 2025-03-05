Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s trade war has flared up

Livemint 1 min read 05 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Hard blows characteristic of warfare are being exchanged in the field of trade. (REUTERS)
Hard blows characteristic of warfare are being exchanged in the field of trade. (REUTERS)

Summary

  • China and Canada have both struck back at America’s import tariffs, while Mexico plans retaliatory barriers too. Expect this theatre of trade hostility to expand and reverberate across the world.

When Warren Buffett lambasted US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs as “an act of war to some degree," he wasn’t wrong. Of course, there’s no conventional battle going on. But hard blows characteristic of warfare are being exchanged in the field of trade

Also Read: India must keep its strategic options open as Trump’s tariffs kick in

As an additional 10% tariff on China came into force on Tuesday—on top of 10% slapped on it earlier—China announced reciprocal tariffs on a raft of American agricultural and other products. Canada too responded to action against it with a tit-for-tat 25% levy on US imports worth $107 billion. And Mexico indicated its readiness to respond as well, although its plan isn’t clear, to a similar barrier erected by the US against it. 

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Should Trump’s latest tariff salvos worry India?

What seems certain, however, is that a trade war has well and truly begun. Europe may be Trump’s next target and India should be prepared to face new barriers too. New Delhi has pre-emptively lowered some tariffs, and other moves are possibly being explored. 

Also Read: Think different: Consider a smartphone tariff cut to sustain an Apple-led export boom

Whether these will be enough to pacify Trump, though, is anybody’s guess. To be sure, India’s relatively small reliance on global trade means it is less vulnerable. But wars in far-off theatres of hostility tend to reverberate everywhere.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue