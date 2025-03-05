Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s trade war has flared up
Summary
- China and Canada have both struck back at America’s import tariffs, while Mexico plans retaliatory barriers too. Expect this theatre of trade hostility to expand and reverberate across the world.
When Warren Buffett lambasted US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs as “an act of war to some degree," he wasn’t wrong. Of course, there’s no conventional battle going on. But hard blows characteristic of warfare are being exchanged in the field of trade.