Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s trade war has flared up

As an additional 10% tariff on China came into force on Tuesday—on top of 10% slapped on it earlier—China announced reciprocal tariffs on a raft of American agricultural and other products. Canada too responded to action against it with a tit-for-tat 25% levy on US imports worth $107 billion. And Mexico indicated its readiness to respond as well, although its plan isn’t clear, to a similar barrier erected by the US against it.

What seems certain, however, is that a trade war has well and truly begun. Europe may be Trump's next target and India should be prepared to face new barriers too. New Delhi has pre-emptively lowered some tariffs, and other moves are possibly being explored.