Bide your time: China’s playing a long game in its trade talks with America
Summary
Having got a truce extension, Beijing is harking back to the advice of past leaders—like Mao, maybe even Deng—while making patience a virtue in its US parleys. China is unlikely to make major concessions, but one can be sure it’s hunting for a long-term advantage.
American President Donald Trump’s trade war was meant to rebalance global power in America’s favour. Instead, China is playing the long game, enduring short-term economic pain to shape any eventual deal to its advantage.
