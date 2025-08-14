Bide your time: China’s playing a long game in its trade talks with America

This will hurt the prospects of Chinese citizens, who have enjoyed more than three decades of near double-digit growth. The economy expanded by 5.2% in April-June from a year earlier—enviable by global standards—but anxieties among the once-thriving middle class over the future for their children are rising. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high, with joblessness at 14.5% in June. That figure has improved in recent months, but analysts point to significant challenges: More than 12 million university students are set to graduate with hopes of joining the workforce.